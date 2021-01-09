Karachi Kings release Mohammad Rizwan from PSL 2021 squad

Reigning champions Karachi Kings have parted ways with wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan for the 2021 edition of the Pakistan Super League.

The Peshawar-born batsman was a part of the Kings’ winning unit in the 2020 edition. However, he did not contribute much with the bat or gloves.

His named was not mentioned by the franchise in its players retention list for this year’s tournament.

Kings signed the 28-year-old in the 2018 edition. Since then, he played 19 games and scored 127 games for the franchise at an average of 20.87

Co-hosts Karachi Kings will kick start its campaign against 2019 winners Quetta Gladiators in the opening game at the National Stadium on February 20.