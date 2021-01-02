Saturday, January 2, 2021  | 17 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

Karachi Kings appoint Herschelle Gibbs head coach for PSL 2021

Former South Africa opening batsman replaces late Dean Jones

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 2, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Karachi Kings appoint Herschelle Gibbs head coach for PSL 2021

Photo: AFP

Karachi Kings have appointed Herschelle Gibbs as the head coach for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020-21 edition.

Former South Africa opening batsman Gibbs has replaced Dean Jones who passed away earlier this year due to cardiac arrest.

Kings went on to win the fifth edition of the PSL after beating arch-rivals Lahore Qalandars in the final.

Gibbs is famous for his explosive batting performances in the past for the Proteas across all formats.

The 46-year-old represented South Africa in 90 Tests, 248 ODIs and 23 T20Is where he collectively managed to score 14,661 runs, which included 35 centuries and 66 half-centuries.

The 2021 edition of the PSL is set to begin from February 20 and the tournament is likely to be played in Karachi and Lahore due to coronavirus pandemic.

