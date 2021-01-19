Kamran Ghulam opens up on national team selection

Pakistan’s emerging cricketer Kamran Ghulam said that he was overjoyed on being selected in the 20-member squad for the two-match Test series against South Africa.

The right-handed batsman, who was named the Domestic Player of the Year at the recent Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) 2020 Awards, amassed 1249 runs from 11 games at an average of 62.45 with five centuries and as many fifties in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21.

The 25-year-old broke the record of most runs in a single edition which was previously held by House Building Finance Company’s (HBFC) Saadat Ali in 1983-84 with his tally of 1217 runs.

He was rewarded for his performance by getting selected in the squad for the two-match series which gets underway on January 26 in Karachi.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) batsman, in a video posted by the PCB, said that it was a fantastic feeling to be named in the national squad.

“Getting into the 20-player squad out of a population of 220 million people in a historic series is something for me and my family to celebrate and enjoy,” he said as quoted by the cricket board in its blog. “I am glad that domestic cricket is being valued and respected, and my selection will give boost to other domestic players to perform and progress to the international stage.”

He added that the players, who will not be picked in the playing XI in the opening game in Karachi, will still enjoy the experience of being in the national team’s dressing room. “At the end of the day, 11 best and most suited players will feature in the first Test, but the remaining nine will continue to enjoy being part of the elite group, considered good enough to represent Pakistan.”

South Africa’s historic tour of Pakistan will get underway on January 26 with Karachi hosting the first Test while the second and final Test will be played on February 4 in Rawalpindi.

The sides will then head to Lahore for the three 20-over games on February 11, 13 and 14 respectively.

