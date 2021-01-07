KP batsman Kamran Ghulam eyes international debut

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) star batsman Kamran Ghulam said that he is looking forward to play for Pakistan following his recent string of performances in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21.

The right-handed batsman, who was named the Domestic Player of the Year at the recent Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) 2020 Awards, amassed 1249 runs from 11 games at an average of 62.45 with five centuries and as many fifties.

He broke the record of most runs in a single edition which was previously held by House Building Finance Company’s (HBFC) Saadat Ali in 1983-84 with his tally of 1217 runs.

The 25-year-old from Upper Dir, speaking to the media, said that every cricketer wishes to be part of the national side.

“I knew this record was a 36-year-old record so I was putting extra focus in my batting as I approached that milestone,” he was quoted saying by PakPassion. “My job is to perform well and as we know, every players has the thought of playing for his country in his mind and to win games for his team and country. I hope I can play for Pakistanin the future.”

Ghulam further went on to credit former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq for playing a role in his success and improving the team’s batting. “He worked hard with the players in the nets to make sure all weaknesses are checked and so I feel he is a great coach.”