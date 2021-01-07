Thursday, January 7, 2021  | 22 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

KP batsman Kamran Ghulam eyes international debut

Youngster recently set new batting milestone in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
KP batsman Kamran Ghulam eyes international debut

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) star batsman Kamran Ghulam said that he is looking forward to play for Pakistan following his recent string of performances in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21.

The right-handed batsman, who was named the Domestic Player of the Year at the recent Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) 2020 Awards, amassed 1249 runs from 11 games at an average of 62.45 with five centuries and as many fifties.

He broke the record of most runs in a single edition which was previously held by House Building Finance Company’s (HBFC) Saadat Ali in 1983-84 with his tally of 1217 runs.

The 25-year-old from Upper Dir, speaking to the media, said that every cricketer wishes to be part of the national side.  

“I knew this record was a 36-year-old record so I was putting extra focus in my batting as I approached that milestone,” he was quoted saying by PakPassion. “My job is to perform well and as we know, every players has the thought of playing for his country in his mind and to win games for his team and country. I hope I can play for Pakistanin the future.”

Ghulam further went on to credit former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq for playing a role in his success and improving the team’s batting. “He worked hard with the players in the nets to make sure all weaknesses are checked and so I feel he is a great coach.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Kamran Ghulam khyber pakhtunkhwa Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
New Zealand No1 test , pak vs Nz kyle jamieson, kyle jamieson rips Pakistan again, New Zealand reach top on test rank, Pakistan again test rank , pak vs nz jamieson bowls back cap, Nz Vs Pak test serious,New Zealand top rank in test , new Zealand top rank in icc test ranking .
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
PCB to evaluate Misbah-ul-Haq’s position as head coach: reports
PCB to evaluate Misbah-ul-Haq’s position as head coach: reports
Pakistan’s Rizwan hints at team changes for second New Zealand...
Pakistan’s Rizwan hints at team changes for second New Zealand Test
Misbah calls England tour Pakistan's biggest disappointment of 2020
Misbah calls England tour Pakistan’s biggest disappointment of 2020
Fawad Alam opens up on unique century celebration
Fawad Alam opens up on unique century celebration
Sourav Ganguly suffers heart attack: report
Sourav Ganguly suffers heart attack: report
Babar, Rizwan, Aliya, Fawad win big at PCB Awards 2020
Babar, Rizwan, Aliya, Fawad win big at PCB Awards 2020
Babar Azam ruled out of second Test against New Zealand
Babar Azam ruled out of second Test against New Zealand
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final: Ghulam’s unbeaten century strengthens KP’s position
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final: Ghulam’s unbeaten century strengthens KP’s position
Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya violated COVID-19 protocols in Australia: report
Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya violated COVID-19 protocols in Australia: report
Ramiz calls for ‘drop-in pitches’ after humiliation in New Zealand
Ramiz calls for ‘drop-in pitches’ after humiliation in New Zealand
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.