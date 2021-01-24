Sunday, January 24, 2021  | 9 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

Root lifts England in second Sri Lanka Test

Visitors were 339-9 at stumps on day three

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Root lifts England in second Sri Lanka Test

Photo Courtesy: ICC/ Twitter

England captain Joe Root missed on a second successive double century as the hosts were 339-9 at stumps on the third day of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. Root was out to a direct throw from Oshada Fernando on 186 in the final over of the day as stumps were called with England trailing by 42 runs. Related: Root, Anderson anchor England in second Sri Lanka Test Sri Lanka's Lasith Embuldeniya claimed seven wickets and broke a key seventh-wicket stand of 81 between Root and Dom Bess, who fell to the left-arm spinner for 32. Root, who completed his 19th Test ton in 99 matches before lunch, kept pushing in the marathon knock of 309 balls. The captain, who hit a match-winning 228 in his team's opening win, was helped along by wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler in a partnership of 97 runs. Debutant Ramesh Mendis took his first international wicket when he dismissed Buttler for 55 after the batsman's reverse sweep hit his boot and the ball lobbed for an easy catch to short leg. Buttler survived a similar call in the morning session when replays showed his shot had hit the boot and ground, and he went on to register his 18th Test fifty. Embuldeniya, who registered his third five-wicket haul, struck twice early in the day with his left-arm spin, including the key wicket of Jonny Bairstow, to break a 111-run third-wicket stand with Root. Bairstow, who added just four more to his overnight 24, was given not out by the umpire but Sri Lanka successfully reviewed the call as replays suggested the ball had grazed the bat before hitting the pad and being caught second slip. Root reached his hundred with a single off Dilruwan Perera and raised the bat to an applauding dressing room and lone England fan standing on the ramparts of the fort overlooking the picturesque ground. He went past England greats including Geoff Boycott (8,114), Kevin Pietersen (8,181) and David Gower (8,231) in Test runs before he attempted a cheeky single, and was run out while returning back to his crease. The series resumed on January 14 behind closed doors after being cancelled in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter.
