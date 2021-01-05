Tuesday, January 5, 2021  | 20 Jamadilawal, 1442
HOME > Cricket

Joe Carter stars as New Zealand A beat Pakistan Shaheens

Home team register 20-run win in T20 contest

Posted: Jan 5, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Joe Carter stars as New Zealand A beat Pakistan Shaheens

Photo: AFP

Joe Carter’s brilliant 81 helped New Zealand A in registering an impressive 20-run win over Pakistan A in a T20 contest on Tuesday.

The home team, after being put on to bat first, scored more than competitive total of 181-5 in their 20 overs, courtesy an unbeaten 81 off 52 balls with the help of nine fours and two sixes.

For the visitors, pacer Mohammad Hasnain and left-arm spinner Danish Aziz claimed two wickets each.

In reply, the Shaheens got off to a horrible start and were bowled out for 161 in 18.3 overs.  

Left-handed batsman Khushdil Shah was the star performer for the visiting team with the bat in hand as he scored 70 off 42 balls with the help of 12 fours and one six.

He was well-supported by Hussain Talat who scored 44 off 30 balls with the help of two fours and three sixes.

For the home team, Jakob Bhula and Adithya Ashok were the pick of the bowlers as they claimed three wickets each.

