Inzamam predicts outcome of Pakistan-South Africa Test series

Pakistan cricket legend Inzamam-ul-Haq believes that the Green Caps can win the two-match Test series against South Africa which begins from Tuesday in Karachi.

The Proteas are touring the South Asian country for the first time in more than 13 years where they are scheduled to play a two-match Test series ahead of three T20I fixtures.

The celebrated right-handed batsman made the remarks while talking in a video posted by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

“I believe the hosts can pull it off despite the players we have selected,” he said. “We should do it as it will improve our rankings in the World Test Championship. If we discuss the previous two series of the two sides, it was South Africa which hosted Sri Lanka whereas Pakistan played in New Zealand.

“The conditions are completely different in the two countries. The New Zealand fixtures were played in tough conditions and according to me…it is the most difficult to play there. We could not win but it was a learning process for them [players].”

The 50-year-old went on to say that the Green Caps have selected those players who have performed well in the first-class format.

“I may have reservations over the selection,” said Inzamam. “But they have given solid performances in domestic cricket. So, it will be ideal for them to perform under the conditions they are used to.”

Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter.