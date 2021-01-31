Serie A: Inter’s Stellini hails Eriksen following Benevento rout

Inter Milan’s stand-in coach Cristian Stellini lauded midfielder Cristian Eriksen following the sides 4-0 rout of Benevento in the Serie A on Saturday.

Eriksen, who scored a late winner in the Cup derby, set up the first goal in the seventh minute when his free-kick was turned into his own net by Improta. Martinez ended his six-match goal drought on 57 minutes with a left-footed strike into the bottom corner.

Achraf Hakimi had a goal ruled out for offside, but seconds later Benevento goalkeeper Lorenzo Montipo’s dreadful pass was intercepted by Martinez, who set up Lukaku to score.

Substitute Alexis Sanchez served up the fourth for Lukaku with 12 minutes to go, bringing the striker’s tally to 14 league goals this season, one fewer than Serie A leading scorer Ronaldo.

“(Eriksen) is adapting very well to this new role,” said Inter assistant coach Cristian Stellini, standing in for Conte who is serving a two-match ban. “He’s working hard, now he has the opportunity to prove his worth.”

In Genoa, Ronaldo failed to score for the third consecutive league game, but Juventus continued their climb up the table.

The Portuguese striker has been criticised for breaking coronavirus rules with a visit to a mountain resort for his girlfriend’s birthday.

“Ronaldo always does his bit for the team and it’s not a problem if he doesn’t score,” said Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo.

Federico Chiesa opened the scoring on 20 minutes after a move involving all three Juventus forwards.

Alvaro Morata played a one-two with Ronaldo, before the Spaniard’s low cross was slotted in by Chiesa.

Claudio Ranieri’s Sampdoria came close to an equaliser, with Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny denying Fabio Quagliarella a goal against his former club on the eve of his 38th birthday.

Morata had a goal ruled out for offside on 56 minutes for Juve, who had to wait until injury time to score a second.

Ronaldo’s cross-field pass found the run of Juan Cuadrado who laid it on a plate for Ramsey to tap in his second league goal of the season.

“The attitude is right, we finish a positive January in which we have grown a lot, even if we could have killed off the game sooner,” said Juventus centre-back Giorgio Chiellini.

Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter.