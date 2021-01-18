India considering to withdraw from Asia Cup 2021: report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly considering withdrawing from this year’s Asia Cup for their accommodating their international matches.

As per the Times of India report, the Asian side are considering the option as it may qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) final and accommodating the international fixtures which were called off due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

The decision may prove to be a setback for the broadcasters who would have their sights set on generating revenue from fixture(s) between Pakistan and defending champions India.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had swapped the tournament’s hosting rights with Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) because of the coronavirus pandemic.

