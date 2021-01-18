Monday, January 18, 2021  | 3 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

India considering to withdraw from Asia Cup 2021: report

Side looking to accommodate WTC final, postponed international fixtures

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
India considering to withdraw from Asia Cup 2021: report

Photo: AFP

Listen
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly considering withdrawing from this year's Asia Cup for their accommodating their international matches. As per the Times of India report, the Asian side are considering the option as it may qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) final and accommodating the international fixtures which were called off due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. Related: Asia Cup postponed due to coronavirus till 2021 The decision may prove to be a setback for the broadcasters who would have their sights set on generating revenue from fixture(s) between Pakistan and defending champions India. Related: India refuses to play Asia Cup 2020 in Pakistan The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had swapped the tournament's hosting rights with Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) because of the coronavirus pandemic. Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Asia Cup 2021 Cricket India

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly considering withdrawing from this year’s Asia Cup for their accommodating their international matches.

As per the Times of India report, the Asian side are considering the option as it may qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) final and accommodating the international fixtures which were called off due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Related: Asia Cup postponed due to coronavirus till 2021

The decision may prove to be a setback for the broadcasters who would have their sights set on generating revenue from fixture(s) between Pakistan and defending champions India.

Related: India refuses to play Asia Cup 2020 in Pakistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had swapped the tournament’s hosting rights with Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Cricket, India, Asia Cup 2021, Asia Cup 2020, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2021 postponed,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Wasim opens up on reports of Flower, Kirsten replacing Misbah-ul-Haq
Wasim opens up on reports of Flower, Kirsten replacing Misbah-ul-Haq
Pakistan to announce 20-member group for South Africa Tests
Pakistan to announce 20-member group for South Africa Tests
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up about future of Mohammad Amir
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up about future of Mohammad Amir
PCB committee calls for Misbah, Waqar's removal from coaching roles
PCB committee calls for Misbah, Waqar’s removal from coaching roles
Four major players ignored in Pakistan Super League 2021 Draft
Four major players ignored in Pakistan Super League 2021 Draft
Waqar Younis opens up about meeting with PCB cricket committee
Waqar Younis opens up about meeting with PCB cricket committee
Misbah-ul-Haq highlights reason behind New Zealand thrashing
Misbah-ul-Haq highlights reason behind New Zealand thrashing
Pakistan select Tabish, recall Hasan for South Africa Tests
Pakistan select Tabish, recall Hasan for South Africa Tests
South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi praises security arrangements for Pakistan tour
South Africa’s Tabraiz Shamsi praises security arrangements for Pakistan tour
Reasons behind Misbah’s imminent removal from coaching role
Reasons behind Misbah’s imminent removal from coaching role
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.