Tuesday, January 5, 2021  | 20 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

India suffer injury blow ahead of third Australia Test

Batsma KL Rahul ruled out of the series

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
India suffer injury blow ahead of third Australia Test

Photo: AFP

India’s injury-hit squad suffered a further blow Tuesday when experienced wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul was ruled out of the rest of the series against Australia with a sprained left wrist.

The right-hander hurt himself while batting in the nets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground during a practice session on Saturday after India won the second Test by eight wickets.

India’s cricket board said he will “not be available for the remaining two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as he will need about three weeks time to recover completely and regain full strength”.

The 28-year-old, who has played 36 Tests but was left out for both the Adelaide and Melbourne Tests, will head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru to recover.

It is a further setback for the tourists who started the four-Test series without injured leading fast bowler Ishant Sharma and experienced batsman Rohit Sharma.

They have since lost two more pacer, Mohammed Shami (arm) and Umesh Yadav (calf), although Sharma rejoined the squad last week and could make his return in the third Test in Sydney starting Thursday.

The series is locked at 1-1 after Australia won by eight wickets in Adelaide before India bounced back in Melbourne, clinching victory by the same margin.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Australia India
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan’s Rizwan hints at team changes for second New Zealand...
Pakistan’s Rizwan hints at team changes for second New Zealand Test
Misbah calls England tour Pakistan's biggest disappointment of 2020
Misbah calls England tour Pakistan’s biggest disappointment of 2020
Hafeez credits power-hitting skills for success as batsman
Hafeez credits power-hitting skills for success as batsman
Fawad Alam opens up on unique century celebration
Fawad Alam opens up on unique century celebration
Pakistan fans revel over Fawad Alam's heroics against New Zealand
Pakistan fans revel over Fawad Alam’s heroics against New Zealand
Sourav Ganguly suffers heart attack: report
Sourav Ganguly suffers heart attack: report
Babar, Rizwan, Aliya, Fawad win big at PCB Awards 2020
Babar, Rizwan, Aliya, Fawad win big at PCB Awards 2020
Babar Azam ruled out of second Test against New Zealand
Babar Azam ruled out of second Test against New Zealand
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final: Ghulam’s unbeaten century strengthens KP’s position
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final: Ghulam’s unbeaten century strengthens KP’s position
Azhar, Rizwan lead Pakistan to 297 in first innings
Azhar, Rizwan lead Pakistan to 297 in first innings
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.