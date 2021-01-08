Friday, January 8, 2021  | 23 Jamadilawal, 1442
Inaugural ICC Under-19 Women’s Cricket World Cup rescheduled till December

Bangladesh was to host 50-over competition in January

Posted: Jan 8, 2021
Posted: Jan 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
ICC

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced on Thursday that it has rescheduled the inaugural edition of the International (ICC) Under-19 Women’s Cricket World Cup to December this year, Cricbuzz has reported.

According to the cricket website, the tournament was to be played in January but was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Due to the coronavirus pandemic, we could not host the ICC Under-19 Women’s World Cup earlier but now we are going to host by the end of December,” BCB Women’s Wing Chairman Nadel Chowdhury said.

The ICC, under the leadership of former ICC chairman Sashank Manohar, had decided to stage the 16-team tournament once in every two years starting from 2021.

 
FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
ICC, ICC Under-19 Women's Cricket World Cup, Cricket, Bangladesh, Bangladesh Cricket Board, Coronavirus, Covid-19,
 

