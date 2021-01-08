Inaugural ICC Under-19 Women’s Cricket World Cup rescheduled till December

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced on Thursday that it has rescheduled the inaugural edition of the International (ICC) Under-19 Women’s Cricket World Cup to December this year, Cricbuzz has reported.

According to the cricket website, the tournament was to be played in January but was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Due to the coronavirus pandemic, we could not host the ICC Under-19 Women’s World Cup earlier but now we are going to host by the end of December,” BCB Women’s Wing Chairman Nadel Chowdhury said.

The ICC, under the leadership of former ICC chairman Sashank Manohar, had decided to stage the 16-team tournament once in every two years starting from 2021.