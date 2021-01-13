Imran Khan voted best captain in ICC’s social media survey

Former Pakistan skipper Imran Khan was voted the world’s best captain in a survey conducted by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on social media.

The legendary all-rounder, who led the ‘Cornered Tigers’ to their maiden ICC Cricket World Cup title back in 1992 in Australia, received 47.3% of the total 536,346 votes.

Who would you rate as the best among these giants? — ICC (@ICC) January 12, 2021

India’s talismanic batsman Virat Kohli came in second with 46.2% of the votes while former South Africa wicketkeeper-batsman AB de Villiers received six percent of the votes.

Australia Women’s Cricket Team captain Meg Lanning got 0.5% of the votes.