Imam-ul-Haq to miss South Africa home Test series

Pakistan batsman Imam-ul-Haq has been ruled out of the side’s home Test series against South Africa due to a thumb fracture.

The 25-year-old, who sustained the injury while touring New Zealand, recently underwent scans which revealed he has yet to make a full recovery.

The Lahore-born batsman said doctors have advised him rest for another one and a half weeks. “I have been barred from even taking part in practice sessions.”

Pakistan are set to host South Africa for two Test matches. The series opener will be contested in Karachi from January 26 while Rawalpindi hosts the second game on February 4.

Chief Selector Mohammad Wasim said the 20-member squad for the fixtures will be announced on Friday.

Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter