Sunday, January 10, 2021  | 25 Jamadilawal, 1442
HOME > Cricket

ICC launches probe into racist chants towards India cricketers

Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah were reportedly abused by Sydney crowd

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Listen
International Cricket Council (ICC) have launched an investigation into alleged racist chants by spectators against India cricketers during the third Test against Australia in Sydney. The governing body probe followed Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah apparently being targeted while they fielded by the boundary ropes of the Sydney Cricket Ground late Saturday. In a second incident, play was halted just before the tea break on Sunday when Siraj ran from the fine leg boundary towards the umpires, pointing into the crowd. It was not immediately clear what had been said, but police were seen removing six men from their seats. Cricket Australia issued an apology to India and said anyone found guily of racist abuse would face a ban. "Cricket Australia condemns in the strongest terms possible all discriminatory behaviour," said Cricket Australia's head of Integrity and Security Sean Carroll. "If you engage in racist abuse, you are not welcome in Australian cricket. "CA is awaiting the outcome of the International Cricket Council's investigation into the matter reported at the SCG on Saturday," it added. "Once those responsible are identified, CA will take the strongest measures possible under our Anti-Harassment Code, including lengthy bans, further sanctions and referral to NSW Police. As series hosts, we unreservedly apologise to our friends in the Indian cricket team and assure them we will prosecute the matter to its fullest extent." The Times of India newspaper said that the fans on Saturday had been drunk. "Bumrah and Siraj were called monkeys and (expletives) by the people almost throughout the time they were fielding," it claimed. Australian great Shane Warne called the crowd behaviour on Saturday shameful. "Disgraceful to be honest, absolutely disgraceful," he said while commentating on the match. "Let's hope they come down heavy and find the culprits." Only 10,000 fans -- a quarter capacity -- are allowed into the Sydney Cricket Ground each day due to coronavirus concerns, making their chants and shouts more clearly heard.
Australia Cricket India racism

