ICC asks BCCI to provide visa assurance for Pakistan players

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has reportedly told the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to provide written guarantees of providing visa to Pakistan players for this year’s T20 World Cup.

Bdcrictime, in its report, stated that council informed India that the competition’s future may be affected if the Green Caps do not participate in the tournament.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) raised the issue in a recent board meeting.

India were awarded the hosting right for this year’s edition after the 2020 edition of the competition in Australia was postponed for coronavirus pandemic. The Land Down Under will now host the tournament next year.

It is to be noted that the cricketing ties Pakistan and India have been strained following the attack on a hotel in the city of Mumbai back in 2008. However, the Green Caps toured the neighbouring country for six limited-overs game back in 2012-13.

The two countries have only competed in regional and global competitions since then.