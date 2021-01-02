Hobart Hurricanes beat Melbourne Stars in BBL 2020-21

Hosts Hobart Hurricanes registered a 21-run win over Melbourne Stars in their Big Bash League 2020-21 fixture in Hobart on Saturday.

Being sent to bat first, the Hurricanes finished at 164-5 as Dawid Malan struck a half-century. His 56-ball 75 came off seven boundaries and three maximums.

Ben McDermott chipped in with his 31 which included a four and a six whereas Colin Ingram hit a boundary and three maximums on his way to 12-ball 26.

Billy Stanlake was the pick of Melbourne bowlers as he finished with 3-25 in four overs.

In reply, captain Glenn Maxwell hit a blistering half-century but it was not enough for the side to get over the line as the visitors were restricted to 143-9 in their 20 overs.

The explosive right-hander hit six fours and five sixes on his way to 37-ball 70.

For Hurricanes, Scott Boland returned with figures of 3-22.