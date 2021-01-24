BBL 2020-21: Hobart Hurricanes, Adelaide Strikes register victories

Hobart Hurricanes and Adelaide Strikers won their respective Big Bash League 2020-21 matches on Sunday.

In the second game of the day, the Hurricanes triumphed over Sydney Sixers by seven runs in a close encounter.

Being asked to bat first at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the Hobart side managed to post 188-8, thanks to half-centuries by captain Matthew Wade and star opening batsman D’Arcy Short.

Wade was the standout performer with 86 from just 44 balls whereas Short chipped in with his 52-ball 72.

Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis and Jake Ball bagged two wickets for the Sydney franchise.

Related: Perth Scorchers, Brisbane Heat emerge triumphant in BBL 2020-21

In reply, the Sixers were restricted to 181-8 in their allotted 20 overs.

Jordan Silk top-scored with 78 from 49 balls while captain Moises Henriques made 43 off 25 deliveries.

Nathan Ellis took three wickets whereas Scott Boland and Sandeep Lamichhane took two wickets each.

Strikers triumph over Thunder

Earlier, the Adelaide Strikers prevailed over Sydney Thunder by six runs at the Adelaide Oval.

Opting to take guard, the hosts managed to post 159-6 in their allotted 20 overs with captain Travis Head, Jake Weatherald and Phil Salt scoring 31 runs each.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey and Ryan Gibson chipped in with their respective scores of 29 and 22.

Brendan Doggett took two wickets for the Thunder.

In reply, Sydney managed 153-7 where opener Usman Khawaja scored 36 off 30 deliveries. Ben Cutting made 24 not out while Callum Ferguson scored 22.

Michael Neser and Peter Siddle returned with two wickets each.

Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter.