Hasan Ali withdraws from T10 League for South Africa fixtures

Pakistan fast-bowler Hasan Ali announced has backed out of this year’s T10 League following his selection in the national side for the upcoming home fixtures against South Africa.

The 26-year-old was picked in the 20-member squad for the two-match Test series this month on the back of impressive performance in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. He played his last international game back in 2019.

Related: Pakistan select Tabish, recall Hasan for South Africa Tests

The Mandi Bahauddin-born cricketer took to Twitter to make the announcement.

I won’t be able to join lahore qalander’s in @T10League this year due to national duty but i wish good luck to the team. — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) January 19, 2021

Pakistan are scheduled to host the Proteas in a two-match Test series after more than 13 years.

The series opener will be contested in Karachi from January 26 whereas the second and final game will be played on February 4 in Rawalpindi.

Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter.