HOME > Cricket

Hasan Ali eyes Pakistan team return for South Africa series

Pacer believes performances in domestic cricket will help impress selectors

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Hasan Ali eyes Pakistan team return for South Africa series

Photo: AFP

Star fast-bowler Hasan Ali has expressed eagerness to return to the Pakistan team for the upcoming series against South Africa.

The right-armer has not represented the Green Caps since June 2019 after suffering multiple back injuries.

Hasan was quoted in a report by Cricket Pakistan where he expressed optimism about representing the national team in the upcoming series against the Proteas.

 “I’m trying to make a comeback in the national side,” he said. So it was important that I perform well on the field as well as show that I’m completely fit. I’m ready to represent the national team and it’s now up to the selectors and team management as to whether they have faith in me for South Africa series.

“My fitness is good and I have performed well on dry pitches of Karachi, which don’t offer much help to the fast-bowlers.”

Ali has been in prolific form with the ball in hand in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy for Central Punjab where he has claimed more than 40 wickets and is currently the leading wicket-taker in fast-bowlers list.

South Africa will face Pakistan in two Test and three T20I series, starting from a five-day contest at the National Stadium, Karachi from January 26, 2021.

Cricket Pakistan South Africa
 
