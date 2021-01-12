Tuesday, January 12, 2021  | 27 Jamadilawal, 1442
HOME > Cricket

Hasan Ali eyes comeback in Pakistan team

Pacer says his case rests with the selection committee

Posted: Jan 12, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
Photo: AFP

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali has said that the matter of his selection in the national sides rests with the cricket board’s selection committee.

The right-arm pacer was praised by players, pundits, and fans alike on his heroics in the recently concluded Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21.

The Mandi Bahauddin-born player, while speaking with ESPNcricinfo, said that he is looking to make a comeback in the national teams on the back of his performances in the first-class tournament.

“I’m looking forward to hopefully returning to all formats with the national team,” the 26-year-old was quoted saying by the website. “It’s up to the selection committee and team management if they think I can be a part of the team.”

He added: “When you’re out, you have to show your fitness and performances. What was in my control – my fitness – I showed by bowling 260 overs [in the season], 43 wickets, runs too, played nine back-to-back four-day games, that too in Karachi with tough conditions for bowlers. I think there isn’t anything lacking in my case, the ball is in the selection committee’s court.”

Ali bagged 43 wickets at an average of 20.06 in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 with a 10-wicket haul. He scored 273 at an average of 24.81 with a century and two fifties to his name.

The former Peshawar Zalmi player was selected by Shadab Khan-led Islamabad United for the 2021 edition of the Pakistan Super League.

 

 
 
 

 

