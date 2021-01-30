Fawad comments on match-winning performance in first South Africa Test

Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam said that his century played a key role in the side’s comfortable victory over South Africa in the first Test in Karachi.

The left-hander played a brilliant 109-run knock when the side were struggling at 33-4 at one stage of their first innings in reply to the Proteas’ 220 all-out. His knock helped Pakistan take the lead in the fixture and went on to win the game by seven wickets.

The 35-year-old, speaking after the match, said that the side needed long innings in order to stay in the game.

“It was an important hundred at that stage because the team needed it,” he said as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “We were 36-4 so we needed to bat long in first innings so that the second innings is easy. Pressure is always there in international cricket, especially when playing as a comeback player, there’s pressure. Pitch had some double-bounce, and there were rough patches too, it wasn’t easy but we discussed indoors that you apply yourself, stay calm, go with the flow. Don’t think of the pitch, play how you know, and I thought to apply myself and I knew that if I stick around, I’ll score runs.”

Pakistan have an unassailable lead in the two-match series with the second game to be played on February 4 in Rawalpindi.