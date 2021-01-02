Fawad Alam ‘humbled’ to win individual performance award

Star batsman Fawad Alam said he was humbled to win the Individual Performance of the Year Award at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Awards 2020.

The 35-year-old’s fighting knock of 102 runs in the second innings of the first Test at Tauranga against New Zealand was honoured by the cricket board in its awards ceremony.

The left-handed batsman took to his Twitter account to react on his win.

“I’m truly humbled to be honoured for the best individual performance of the year at the PCB awards,” the Karachi-born cricketer tweeted. “It gives me immense pleasure to represent my country.”

His performance came in a losing cause as the Green Caps lost the series opener by 101 runs.