Fawad Alam opens up about comeback in Pakistan side

Left-handed batsman says it was his destiny

Posted: Jan 28, 2021
Posted: Jan 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam has said that he has no complaints after being ignored by the selectors for international duties. The left-hander, who arrived at the crease when the Green Caps were struggling at 33-4 in the ongoing first Test against South Africa, went on to score a fighting century on the second day in Karachi, which was his first while playing on the home soil. His 109-run knock anchored the side ahead in the series opener where the green caps managed to secure a lead in excess of 150.   While talking to the media at the end of the second day’s play, Alam refused to point fingers on any individual for not selecting in the side as it was his destiny.  "I've never blamed anyone," he said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo. "I have always been saying that fate had this for me. That if it was in my destiny, then nobody could have taken it away from me. I was only focusing on doing well in whatever opportunities I get to the fullest, even if its domestic cricket." The 35-year-old went on to say that that he always believed that his hard work in the domestic structure would pay dividends. "I don't think about the 10 years going to waste. How can I say all the runs and records made in domestic cricket went in vain? I've got enough respect and I want to redeem myself in whatever time I've left in cricket. Maybe I may get more success than what I've earned, so I can't complain and I'm happy about the success." Fawad credited head coach Misbah-ul-Haq for motivating him following his comeback in the side. “My two bad innings in England, I felt I could have been dropped for them but he (Misbah) didn't loss his faith in me and kept on encouraging me. He knew the potential in me and gave me another chance in New Zealand, so this specific support from the coach, lifts you up and then that is the confidence you takes to the crease. “When you are told that you are the one and you have to do it, then it gets easier. These little positive things from management can make a big difference and then you be able to focus on your game properly." Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter.
Cricket fawad alam Pakistan South Africa

