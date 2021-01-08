England women’s cricket team managing director delighted over Pakistan tour

The England and Wales Cricket Board’s (ECB) Managing Director of Women’s Cricket Clare Connor expressed delight on the side’s upcoming limited-overs tour of Pakistan.

England announced that its women’s team will be touring the country for the first time in its history this October.

Forty-four-year-old Connor believes the tour will be a new chapter in the Board’s cricketing history.

“We are absolutely delighted to be making this historic announcement today,” she was quoted saying in a statement. “The England Women’s cricket team has never toured Pakistan before so this is another important step in our history and journey. Not only will this be a cricket tour that provides valuable competitive opportunity to both teams, it should also serve as another powerful and positive message as we drive forward our equality ambitions for more women and girls to derive empowerment through the sport.”

She added that the tour will be a memorable one for the touring players.

England are scheduled to play two T20Is and three ODIs in Karachi on the tour. The 20-over games will be played as double-headers alongside their men’s team on October 14 and 15.

The 50-over fixtures will be played on October 18, 20 and 22.

The two sides previously met in a group stage fixture of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s World T20 2020 match where the former world champions emerged victorious by 42 runs.

The Girls in Green had hosted the English side in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in the ICC Women’s Championship 2017-2020 with England winning the ODI series 2-0 and T20I series 3-0.