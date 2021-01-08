Friday, January 8, 2021  | 23 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

England women’s cricket team managing director delighted over Pakistan tour

Clare Connor says fixtures will be memorable for touring players

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 8 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 8 mins ago
England women’s cricket team managing director delighted over Pakistan tour

Photo: AFP

Listen
The England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) Managing Director of Women's Cricket Clare Connor expressed delight on the side's upcoming limited-overs tour of Pakistan. England announced that its women's team will be touring the country for the first time in its history this October. Forty-four-year-old Connor believes the tour will be a new chapter in the Board's cricketing history. "We are absolutely delighted to be making this historic announcement today," she was quoted saying in a statement. "The England Women’s cricket team has never toured Pakistan before so this is another important step in our history and journey. Not only will this be a cricket tour that provides valuable competitive opportunity to both teams, it should also serve as another powerful and positive message as we drive forward our equality ambitions for more women and girls to derive empowerment through the sport." She added that the tour will be a memorable one for the touring players. England are scheduled to play two T20Is and three ODIs in Karachi on the tour. The 20-over games will be played as double-headers alongside their men’s team on October 14 and 15. The 50-over fixtures will be played on October 18, 20 and 22. The two sides previously met in a group stage fixture of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s World T20 2020 match where the former world champions emerged victorious by 42 runs. The Girls in Green had hosted the English side in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in the ICC Women’s Championship 2017-2020 with England winning the ODI series 2-0 and T20I series 3-0.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket England Pakistan

The England and Wales Cricket Board’s (ECB) Managing Director of Women’s Cricket Clare Connor expressed delight on the side’s upcoming limited-overs tour of Pakistan.

England announced that its women’s team will be touring the country for the first time in its history this October.

Forty-four-year-old Connor believes the tour will be a new chapter in the Board’s cricketing history.

“We are absolutely delighted to be making this historic announcement today,” she was quoted saying in a statement. “The England Women’s cricket team has never toured Pakistan before so this is another important step in our history and journey. Not only will this be a cricket tour that provides valuable competitive opportunity to both teams, it should also serve as another powerful and positive message as we drive forward our equality ambitions for more women and girls to derive empowerment through the sport.”

She added that the tour will be a memorable one for the touring players.

England are scheduled to play two T20Is and three ODIs in Karachi on the tour. The 20-over games will be played as double-headers alongside their men’s team on October 14 and 15.

The 50-over fixtures will be played on October 18, 20 and 22.

The two sides previously met in a group stage fixture of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s World T20 2020 match where the former world champions emerged victorious by 42 runs.

The Girls in Green had hosted the English side in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in the ICC Women’s Championship 2017-2020 with England winning the ODI series 2-0 and T20I series 3-0.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Pakistan, England, Cricket, Pakistan Women, England Women, England Women vs Pakistan Women, England Women vs Pakistan Women 2021, Pakistan Women vs England Women, Pakistan Women vs England Women 2021, England Women tour of Pakistan, England Women tour of Pakistan 2021, Women's Cricket
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
PCB to evaluate Misbah-ul-Haq’s position as head coach: reports
PCB to evaluate Misbah-ul-Haq’s position as head coach: reports
Pakistan’s Rizwan hints at team changes for second New Zealand...
Pakistan’s Rizwan hints at team changes for second New Zealand Test
Misbah-ul-Haq weighs on criticism following New Zealand debacle
Misbah-ul-Haq weighs on criticism following New Zealand debacle
Misbah calls England tour Pakistan's biggest disappointment of 2020
Misbah calls England tour Pakistan’s biggest disappointment of 2020
Sourav Ganguly suffers heart attack: report
Sourav Ganguly suffers heart attack: report
Babar, Rizwan, Aliya, Fawad win big at PCB Awards 2020
Babar, Rizwan, Aliya, Fawad win big at PCB Awards 2020
Babar Azam ruled out of second Test against New Zealand
Babar Azam ruled out of second Test against New Zealand
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final: Ghulam’s unbeaten century strengthens KP’s position
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final: Ghulam’s unbeaten century strengthens KP’s position
Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya violated COVID-19 protocols in Australia: report
Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya violated COVID-19 protocols in Australia: report
Ramiz calls for ‘drop-in pitches’ after humiliation in New Zealand
Ramiz calls for ‘drop-in pitches’ after humiliation in New Zealand
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.