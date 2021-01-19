Tuesday, January 19, 2021  | 4 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Cricket

Ehsan Adil considering quitting Pakistan cricket: sources

Pacer eyes move to United States

Posted: Jan 19, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Ehsan Adil considering quitting Pakistan cricket: sources

Photo Courtesy: PunjabCentral/Twitter

Pakistan cricketer Ehsan Adil is reportedly in talks with the United States of America Cricket to start his professional career in the country.

Sources close to the matter stated that the 27-year-old has asked for an appointment with the American board officials to discuss his plans. The Gojra-born cricketer will move to the United States if the two parties come to an agreement.

It was further stated that the right-arm pacer was disgruntled for not being selected in the national side and the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Related: Test opener Sami Aslam quits Pakistan cricket

In his tweet on January 12, he presented his case for selection on social media Twitter.

Ehsan has just five wickets to his name at an average of 52.60 in Test cricket.

In the 50-over format, he played six matches where he managed to score 27 runs at an average of nine and took four wickets at an average of 55.75.

