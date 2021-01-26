Tuesday, January 26, 2021  | 11 Jamadilakhir, 1442
De Villiers delighted on South Africa playing in Pakistan

Former skipper says it is a special country to tour

Photo: AFP

Listen
Former South Africa skipper AB de Villiers was pleased to see the Proteas playing international cricket in Pakistan. The Johannesburg-born batsman, who holds the record for the fastest century and half-century in ODIs, took to Twitter to share his feeling. Great to see the @OfficialCSA in Pakistan again. A special place to tour and a good Cricketing challenge too. All the best gents 💪— AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) January 26, 2021 He also wished luck to Pakistan captain Babar Azam for the series while replying to a post in which the Pakistani talisman recalled how he the South African player was his inspiration. Very special @babarazam258 . All the best. Great to be watching Cricket in Pakistan again!— AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) January 26, 2021 The bilateral tour got underway on Tuesday with the first Test between the two sides in Karachi. The Proteas will head to Rawalpindi for the second Test on February 4. They will then travel to Lahore for the three T20Is which will be contested on February 11, 13 and 14 respectively. Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter.
