Cricket

Covid-19: PCB to test journalists before second South Africa Test

The measure is being taken as part of safety protocols

Posted: Jan 30, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided that it will test journalists for coronavirus ahead of the second and final Test against South Africa. According to details, the step is being taken as a precautionary measure against the virus and to end the series on a successful note. The two sides will travel to Rawalpindi shortly for the fixture, which will be played starting February 4. They will then travel to Lahore for the three-match T20I series which will be played on February 11, 13, and 14. Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter.
