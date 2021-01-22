Friday, January 22, 2021  | 7 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Football

Copa del Rey: Koeman criticises Barcelona after win against Cornella

Blaugrana register 2-0 away win in extra time

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Copa del Rey: Koeman criticises Barcelona after win against Cornella

Photo Courtesy: FCBarcelona/Twitter

Listen
Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman lashed out at his side for missing two penalties after the Blaugrana secured their spot in the last 16 stage of Copa del Rey with a 2-0 win over third-tier side Cornella on Thursday. Goals from Ousmane Dembele and Martin Braithwaite in extra time sealed a 2-0 victory for Barca but only after Miralem Pjanic and Dembele had both failed to score penalties in normal time. Pjanic and Dembele join a list of five Barcelona players to have missed penalties this season, along with Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and Braithwaite. "I don't understand because normally there are enough players who can score penalties," said Barca coach Koeman. "Maybe they are scary, I don't know. Several players have failed and, above all, if you score one of the two penalties, you calm down. You cannot miss two penalties as Barca players. It's not serious." Barca were looking for a reaction on the back of their shock loss to Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday, when Messi was sent off for the club for the first time. Related: Athletic Bilbao shock Barcelona to win Spanish Super Cup With Messi suspended, a rotated line-up laboured to victory after a third consecutive extra-time in eight days. Pjanic missed the first penalty in the 39th minute after Ronald Araujo went down under a high foot from Albert Estelles, Cornella goalkeeper Ramon Juan diving low to his right. Griezmann and Braithwaite both failed to finish early in the second half and then Griezmann blazed over on the volley after a clever free-kick from Pjanic. Another penalty presented a golden opportunity in the 80th minute after another Estelles error, this time a handball. Dembele stepped up but the result was the same, his driven effort down the middle again kept out by Ramon Juan. Cornella, who beat Atletico Madrid in the previous round, saw their resistance last only two minutes into extra time as the power of Dembele's shot from distance was too much for the keeper, who could only divert the ball in off the crossbar. Estelles completed his nightmare night by being sent off before Braithwaite added a second on the counter-attack. Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter.
FaceBook WhatsApp
barcelona Copa del Rey Cornella Football spain

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman lashed out at his side for missing two penalties after the Blaugrana secured their spot in the last 16 stage of Copa del Rey with a 2-0 win over third-tier side Cornella on Thursday.

Goals from Ousmane Dembele and Martin Braithwaite in extra time sealed a 2-0 victory for Barca but only after Miralem Pjanic and Dembele had both failed to score penalties in normal time.

Pjanic and Dembele join a list of five Barcelona players to have missed penalties this season, along with Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and Braithwaite.

“I don’t understand because normally there are enough players who can score penalties,” said Barca coach Koeman. “Maybe they are scary, I don’t know. Several players have failed and, above all, if you score one of the two penalties, you calm down. You cannot miss two penalties as Barca players. It’s not serious.”

Barca were looking for a reaction on the back of their shock loss to Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday, when Messi was sent off for the club for the first time.

Related: Athletic Bilbao shock Barcelona to win Spanish Super Cup

With Messi suspended, a rotated line-up laboured to victory after a third consecutive extra-time in eight days.

Pjanic missed the first penalty in the 39th minute after Ronald Araujo went down under a high foot from Albert Estelles, Cornella goalkeeper Ramon Juan diving low to his right.

Griezmann and Braithwaite both failed to finish early in the second half and then Griezmann blazed over on the volley after a clever free-kick from Pjanic.

Another penalty presented a golden opportunity in the 80th minute after another Estelles error, this time a handball. Dembele stepped up but the result was the same, his driven effort down the middle again kept out by Ramon Juan.

Cornella, who beat Atletico Madrid in the previous round, saw their resistance last only two minutes into extra time as the power of Dembele’s shot from distance was too much for the keeper, who could only divert the ball in off the crossbar.

Estelles completed his nightmare night by being sent off before Braithwaite added a second on the counter-attack.

Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Barcelona, Cornella, Copa del Rey, Football, Spain, Barcelona win, Barcelona missed penalties, Barcelona win against Cornella, Cornella vs Barcelona Copa del Rey, Copa del Rey matches,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Wasim opens up on reports of Flower, Kirsten replacing Misbah-ul-Haq
Wasim opens up on reports of Flower, Kirsten replacing Misbah-ul-Haq
Tabish reveals reaction after Pakistan call for South Africa Tests
Tabish reveals reaction after Pakistan call for South Africa Tests
Pakistan select Tabish, recall Hasan for South Africa Tests
Pakistan select Tabish, recall Hasan for South Africa Tests
Hasan Ali opens up about off field criticism
Hasan Ali opens up about off field criticism
South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi praises security arrangements for Pakistan tour
South Africa’s Tabraiz Shamsi praises security arrangements for Pakistan tour
Mohammad Hafeez highlights reasons for Pakistan’s shortcoming on foreign tours
Mohammad Hafeez highlights reasons for Pakistan’s shortcoming on foreign tours
Younis Khan shares views on Test team selection
Younis Khan shares views on Test team selection
Pakistan squad reach Karachi for first South Africa Test
Pakistan squad reach Karachi for first South Africa Test
Bengali ‘Pakistanis’ bring home Russian gold
Bengali ‘Pakistanis’ bring home Russian gold
South Africa team arrive in Karachi for Test, T20I series
South Africa team arrive in Karachi for Test, T20I series
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.