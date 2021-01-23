Saturday, January 23, 2021  | 8 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

Chennai to host India-England Tests behind closed doors

Decision taken in view of the coronavirus situation

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Chennai to host India-England Tests behind closed doors

Photo: AFP

Listen
Coronavirus Cricket England India

Tamil Nadu Cricket Association announced that the opening two fixtures of the four-match Test series between India and England in Chennai will be contested behind closed doors in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Chennai is scheduled to host the opening two games of the four-match series on February 5 and February 22 respectively. The sides will then head to Ahmedabad where the third and fourth Test will be played on February 24 and March 4 respectively.

The two matches from February 5 and February 22 will happen “BEHIND CLOSED DOORS (No Spectators/Guests/Sub-Committee Members) as a preventive measure”, according to a directive from the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association seen by AFP.

Related: Root urges England to be at ‘absolute best’ against India

Authorities there have yet to decide whether those matches — the third Test is a day-night match — will also be played behind closed doors.

India has seen the world’s second-highest number of coronavirus infections but the rate of new cases has slowed sharply in recent months, and most economic activity is returning to normal.

The series between India and England will be key to deciding the two finalists of the inaugural world Test championship.

India, the world’s top Test nation after their stunning recent series win away in Australia, are virtually assured of a place in the final at Lord’s in June.

England are fourth in the Test championship table behind New Zealand and Australia. They are currently in Sri Lanka playing the second and final Test in Galle.

