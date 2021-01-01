Friday, January 1, 2021  | 16 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Pakistan Shaheens thrash Canterbury Kings in T20 fixture

Rohail Nazir's side register seven-wicket win in Lincoln

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pakistan Shaheens thrash Canterbury Kings in T20 fixture

Photo Courtesy: CanterburyCrick/Twitter

The Pakistan Shaheens registered a seven-wicket victory over the Canterbury Kings in their T20 fixture in Lincoln on Friday.

The visitors were heading into the fixture on the back of a nine-wicket defeat to Wellington Firebirds.

The hosts, being sent to bat first, finished at 169-5 on the back of half-centuries by HJ Chamberlain and Tyler Lortan.

Chamberlain struck an unbeaten 66 from 46 balls with five boundaries and four sixes to his name whereas Lortan hit six fours and a maximum on his way to a 38-ball 51.

Pacer Haris Rauf was the pick of Pakistan’s bowlers with his figures of 2-36 in four overs.

In reply, captain Rohail Nazir and Hussain Talat scored unbeaten fifties to anchor the side to a win in 15.1 overs.

The wicketkeeper-batsman played a captain’s knock of 69 which came off 39 balls and included six boundaries and four sixes. He put on an unbeaten 115-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Talat who made 53 from 35 deliveries with seven fours and a maximum.

For Canterbury, Sean Davey and Blake Coburn bagged a wicket each.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Canterbury Kings Cricket new zealand Pakistan Shaheens
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan Shaheens, Canterbury Kings, Cricket, New Zealand, Canterbury Kings vs Pakistan Shaheens, Canterbury Kings vs Pakistan Shaheens T20 2021, Rohail Nazir, Hussain Talat, Haris Rauf,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Hafeez weighs in on Amir’s international cricket retirement decision
Hafeez weighs in on Amir’s international cricket retirement decision
Australian pacer Aaron Summers to make Pakistan domestic cricket history
Australian pacer Aaron Summers to make Pakistan domestic cricket history
Hafeez credits power-hitting skills for success as batsman
Hafeez credits power-hitting skills for success as batsman
Fawad Alam opens up on unique century celebration
Fawad Alam opens up on unique century celebration
Pakistan fans revel over Fawad Alam's heroics against New Zealand
Pakistan fans revel over Fawad Alam’s heroics against New Zealand
First Test preview: Pakistan, New Zealand clash for early dominance
First Test preview: Pakistan, New Zealand clash for early dominance
Mohammad Yousuf reveals secret of Babar Azam’s rise to fame
Mohammad Yousuf reveals secret of Babar Azam’s rise to fame
Despite Faheem’s heroics, NZ on top in first Pakistan Test
Despite Faheem’s heroics, NZ on top in first Pakistan Test
Fawad, Azhar keep Pakistan's hopes alive of saving first Test
Fawad, Azhar keep Pakistan’s hopes alive of saving first Test
Despite Fawad, Rizwan's heroics, New Zealand win first Pakistan Test
Despite Fawad, Rizwan’s heroics, New Zealand win first Pakistan Test
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.