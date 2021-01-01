Pakistan Shaheens thrash Canterbury Kings in T20 fixture

The Pakistan Shaheens registered a seven-wicket victory over the Canterbury Kings in their T20 fixture in Lincoln on Friday.

The visitors were heading into the fixture on the back of a nine-wicket defeat to Wellington Firebirds.

The hosts, being sent to bat first, finished at 169-5 on the back of half-centuries by HJ Chamberlain and Tyler Lortan.

Chamberlain struck an unbeaten 66 from 46 balls with five boundaries and four sixes to his name whereas Lortan hit six fours and a maximum on his way to a 38-ball 51.

Pacer Haris Rauf was the pick of Pakistan’s bowlers with his figures of 2-36 in four overs.

In reply, captain Rohail Nazir and Hussain Talat scored unbeaten fifties to anchor the side to a win in 15.1 overs.

The wicketkeeper-batsman played a captain’s knock of 69 which came off 39 balls and included six boundaries and four sixes. He put on an unbeaten 115-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Talat who made 53 from 35 deliveries with seven fours and a maximum.

For Canterbury, Sean Davey and Blake Coburn bagged a wicket each.