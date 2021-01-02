Saturday, January 2, 2021  | 17 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
Cricket

Brisbane Heat triumph over Sydney Sixers in BBL 2020-21

Side register four-wicket win on Saturday

Posted: Jan 2, 2021
Posted: Jan 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago
Photo Courtesy: Cricket Australia

Brisbane Heat registered a four-wicket win over Sydney Sixers in their Big Bash League 2020-21 fixture on Saturday.

Electing to bat first at the Gabba, the Sixers finished at 165-8 as opener Josh Philippe anchored the side with a 48-run knock which came off 36 balls and included two fours and two sixes.

Jordan Silk hit five boundaries on his way to 27-ball 43. For Brisbane, Mark Steketee returned with figures of 4-33.

In reply, Heat completed the run chase in 18.5 overs at the loss of six wickets.

Max Bryant top scored with 40 from 23 balls which included six boundaries and a maximum.

Lewis Gregory hit 16-ball 31 with two fours and two sixes to his name while Jack Wildremuth struck 22 from 10 balls with the help of a four and a six.

Ben Dwarshuis and Daniel Christian bagged two wickets each.

