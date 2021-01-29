Friday, January 29, 2021  | 14 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Cricket

Brisbane Heat down Adelaide Strikers in BBL 2020-21 eliminator

Hosts register six-wicket win on Friday

Photo Courtesy: HeatBBL/Twitter

Brisbane Heat secured a six-wicket win over Adelaide Strikers in the Eliminator of the Big Bash League 2020-21 on Friday. The hosts set up a knockout clash against Sydney Thunder on Sunday. Electing to bat first at the Gabba, the Strikers managed 130-7 with opening batsman Jake Weatherald top-scoring with 32 from 28 balls. Related: Brisbane Heat reach BBL 2020-21 playoffs Phil Salt struck 21-ball 26 whereas Jonathan Wells remained unbeaten at 20 off 16 deliveries.  For Heat, Marnus Labuschagne was the pick of the bowlers with his figures of 3-13 in three fours. In reply, Wicketkeeper-batsman Jimmy Pierson anchored the side to victory with his unbeaten 47-run knock which came off 44 balls. Opening batsman chipped in with 40-ball 31. Michael Neser, Wes Agar, Peter Siddle and Danny Briggs took a wicket each for the Adelaide side. Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter.
