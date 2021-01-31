Brisbane Heat eliminate Sydney Thunder in BBL 2020-21

Brisbane Heat registered a seven-wicket victory over Sydney Thunder in their knockout fixture of the Big Bash League 2020-21 in Canberra on Sunday.

The side will now face Perth Scorchers in the Challenger which has been relocated to Canberra from Perth due to coronavirus pandemic on Febuary 4. The winner of the fixture will meet hosts Sydney Sixers in the final on February 6.

Being sent to bat first, Thunder managed 158-8 as wicketkeeper-batsman Sam Billings and Ben Cutting scored 38 runs each.

Opening batsman Usman Khawaja struck 28 from 30 deliveries whereas captain Callum Ferguson chipped in with 20-ball 25.

Mark Steketee and Mitchell Swepson took two wickets each for Brisbane.

In reply, Heat managed to chase the target at the expense three wickets and five balls to spare.

Sam Heazlett was the standout performer as he made 74 from 49 deliveries.

He put on a 92-run partnership with wicketkeeper-batsman Jimmy Pierson who struck 24-ball 43.

Marnus Labuschagne played a supportive 32-run knock.

Daniel Sams and Brendan Doggett took a wicket each.

