Monday, January 25, 2021
Boucher opens up about playing conditions for first Pakistan Test

South Africa coach believes pitch will assist spinners

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Boucher opens up about playing conditions for first Pakistan Test

Photo: AFP

South Africa head coach Mark Boucher is expecting a turning track for the first Test against Pakistan.

The first of the two-match series between the Proteas and the Green Caps is set to begin from Tuesday at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Boucher, while talking to the media in a virtual press conference on the eve of the series opener, said that he is not expecting the conditions to favour fast-bowling.

“We came here thinking about certain conditions but it’s not as we thought it was going to be,” said the South Africa coach. “We have been to the ground where the outfield is lush green and moist as well so I don’t know how bigger weapon reverse swing is going to be.

“I certainly looked at the wicket and judging by the kind of squad they have selected for the series with so many spinners in it, I think there is definitely going to be some turn and the conditions are most likely going to be proper subcontinent conditions with not a lot of assistance for the pacers.”

This will be the first time when the Proteas will take the field in the South Asian country in more than 13 years.

In 2007, South Africa won the Test series in Pakistan on the back of an impressive victory at the National Stadium, courtesy a five-wicket haul by pacer Dale Steyn.

