Big Bash League 2020-21: Melbourne Renegades triumph over Adelaide Strikes

Aaron Finch's side register six-wicket win on Friday

Posted: Jan 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: RenegadesBBL/Twitter

Listen
Melbourne Renegades registered a six-wicket win over Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League 2020-21 on Friday. Electing to bat first at the Adelaide Oval, the hosts managed 177-7 in 20 overs as opening batsman Phil Salt scored a half-century. His 59-run knock came from 42 balls ad included three boundaries and as many sixes. He put on a 75-run partnership for the second wicket with captain Alex Carey who struck 42 from 25 balls with three fours and three maximums to his name. Matt Renshaw hit five boundaries on his way to 23-ball 30. Peter Hatzoglou was the pick of the bowlers for the visitors as he returned with figures of 3-43 in four overs. The Melbourne side completed the run chase on the penultimate delivery of the game courtesy of an unbeaten 71-run knock by Mohammad Nabi. His innings included nine boundaries and two sixes. He and Jake Fraser-McGurk scored 68 runs together on the fifth wicket to anchor the side to victory. Rashid Khan bagged two wickets for the Adelaide side.
