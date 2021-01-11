Big Bash League 2020-21: Adelaide Strikers down Melbourne Stars

Adelaide Strikers registered a comprehensive five-wicket win over Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21 in Adelaide on Monday.

After opting to bat first, Glenn Maxwell-led unit posted a below-par score of 149-7 in their allotted 20 overs.

Left-handed batsman Nic Maddinson was the top-scorer for the team with an unbeaten 48 off 34 balls with the help of two fours and three sixes.

For the home team, star leg-spinner Rashid Khan and pacers Daniel Worrall, Wes Agar claimed two wickets each.

In reply, the Strikers chased down the target with six balls to spare at the expense of just five wickets.

Middle-order batsman Jonathan Wells was the top-scorer for the team with 36 off 27 balls with the help of two fours and two sixes.

For the losing team, leg-spinner Adam Zampa was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2-20 in four overs.