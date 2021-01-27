Wednesday, January 27, 2021  | 12 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Ben Dunk calls on international sides to play in Pakistan

Swash-buckling Australian batsman says security has improved

Posted: Jan 27, 2021
Photo: AFP

Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Ben Dunk has called on international teams to tour Pakistan without security fears.

The swash-buckling player, who represents Lahore Qalandars franchise in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), made the remarks during a media interaction.

“International teams should tour Pakistan without any fear,” the left-hander was quoted saying by Cricket Pakistan. “The security situation in the country is improved, which was also evident during PSL.”

He relished South Africa’s first tour of Pakistan in more than 13 years. “The Proteas’ tour of Pakistan is a great sight for cricket.”

He believes the selection of Afghanistan spin sensation Rashid Khan will be beneficial for the side in the sixth edition of the 20-over competition.

“Lahore reached final in PSL 5 but Karachi Kings played better than us. The inclusion of Rashid Khan will help us form a better team combination this year,” he said.

