Friday, January 22, 2021  | 7 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Thunder, Scorchers register victories in BBL 2020-21

Sides triumph over Sydney Sixers, Hobart Hurricanes respectively

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 18 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 18 mins ago
Thunder, Scorchers register victories in BBL 2020-21

Photo Courtesy: BBL/Twitter

Sydney Thunder and Perth Scorchers registered victories in their respective Big Bash League 2020-21 fixtures on Friday.

Thunder defeated Sixers by 46 runs in their Sydney derby fixture in Adelaide.

Being asked to bat first at the Adelaide Oval, Callum Ferguson’s side made 232-5 in their 20 overs, thanks to a century by Alex Hales. The opening batsman made 110 from 56 deliveries with nine boundaries and eight sixes.

Captain Ferguson made 23-ball 42 while wicketkeeper-batsman Sam Billings and Ben Cutting scored 33 runs each. Ben Dwarshuis took three wickets for Daniel Hughes’ side.

In reply, Sixers were restricted to 186-5 as Tanveer Sangha bagged two wickets. He returned with figures of 2-34 in four overs.

Moises Henriques top-scored with 56 from 35 deliveries, with seven boundaries and a maximum to his name. Jordan Silk and James Vince scored 42 and 38 respectively.

Scorchers overcome Hurricanes

Earlier in the day, Perth Scorchers triumphed over Hobart Hurricanes by 22 runs in Melbourne.

Opting to bat first at Docklands, a half-century by wicketkeeper-batsman helped the Perth side score 179-8. He made 58 from 35 balls after hitting four boundaries and two sixes.

Jhye Richardson chipped in with his 14-ball 29 for the former champions while the opening pair of Liam Livingstone and Jason Roy made 26 and 20 respectively.    

Nathan Ellis returned with the figures of 4-34 in four overs for Hurricanes.

In reply, the Hobart side were restricted to 157-8 in their 20 overs as D’Arcy Short top-scored with 43 from 37 deliveries with the help of five fours.

Peter Handscomb made 16-ball 30 while Tim David and Will Jacks contributed 27 and 21 to the scoreboard respectively. Jhye Richardson was the pick of the bowlers with his four-wicket haul.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Australia Big Bash League Cricket Hobart Hurricanes Perth Scorchers sydney sixers Sydney Thunder
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Wasim opens up on reports of Flower, Kirsten replacing Misbah-ul-Haq
Wasim opens up on reports of Flower, Kirsten replacing Misbah-ul-Haq
Tabish reveals reaction after Pakistan call for South Africa Tests
Tabish reveals reaction after Pakistan call for South Africa Tests
Younis Khan shares views on Test team selection
Younis Khan shares views on Test team selection
Pakistan select Tabish, recall Hasan for South Africa Tests
Pakistan select Tabish, recall Hasan for South Africa Tests
Hasan Ali opens up about off field criticism
Hasan Ali opens up about off field criticism
South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi praises security arrangements for Pakistan tour
South Africa’s Tabraiz Shamsi praises security arrangements for Pakistan tour
Mohammad Hafeez highlights reasons for Pakistan’s shortcoming on foreign tours
Mohammad Hafeez highlights reasons for Pakistan’s shortcoming on foreign tours
Pakistan squad reach Karachi for first South Africa Test
Pakistan squad reach Karachi for first South Africa Test
Bengali ‘Pakistanis’ bring home Russian gold
Bengali ‘Pakistanis’ bring home Russian gold
South Africa team arrive in Karachi for Test, T20I series
South Africa team arrive in Karachi for Test, T20I series
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.