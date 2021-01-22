Thunder, Scorchers register victories in BBL 2020-21

Sydney Thunder and Perth Scorchers registered victories in their respective Big Bash League 2020-21 fixtures on Friday.

Thunder defeated Sixers by 46 runs in their Sydney derby fixture in Adelaide.

Being asked to bat first at the Adelaide Oval, Callum Ferguson’s side made 232-5 in their 20 overs, thanks to a century by Alex Hales. The opening batsman made 110 from 56 deliveries with nine boundaries and eight sixes.

Captain Ferguson made 23-ball 42 while wicketkeeper-batsman Sam Billings and Ben Cutting scored 33 runs each. Ben Dwarshuis took three wickets for Daniel Hughes’ side.

In reply, Sixers were restricted to 186-5 as Tanveer Sangha bagged two wickets. He returned with figures of 2-34 in four overs.

Moises Henriques top-scored with 56 from 35 deliveries, with seven boundaries and a maximum to his name. Jordan Silk and James Vince scored 42 and 38 respectively.

Scorchers overcome Hurricanes

Earlier in the day, Perth Scorchers triumphed over Hobart Hurricanes by 22 runs in Melbourne.

Opting to bat first at Docklands, a half-century by wicketkeeper-batsman helped the Perth side score 179-8. He made 58 from 35 balls after hitting four boundaries and two sixes.

Jhye Richardson chipped in with his 14-ball 29 for the former champions while the opening pair of Liam Livingstone and Jason Roy made 26 and 20 respectively.

Nathan Ellis returned with the figures of 4-34 in four overs for Hurricanes.

In reply, the Hobart side were restricted to 157-8 in their 20 overs as D’Arcy Short top-scored with 43 from 37 deliveries with the help of five fours.

Peter Handscomb made 16-ball 30 while Tim David and Will Jacks contributed 27 and 21 to the scoreboard respectively. Jhye Richardson was the pick of the bowlers with his four-wicket haul.