HOME > Cricket

BBL 2020-21: Stars down Hurricanes, Heat thrash Thurnder

Sides won by 10 runs and five wickets on Monday

SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
BBL 2020-21: Stars down Hurricanes, Heat thrash Thurnder

Photo Courtesy: Melbourne Stars/Twitter

Melbourne Stars and Brisbane Heat registered important victories in their Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21 fixtures on Monday.

In Hobart, Glenn Maxwell-led unit beat the Hurricanes by 10 runs, on the back of an impressive unbeaten half-century from Marcus Stoinis.

After opting to bat first, Stars managed to score 183-6 in their 20 overs, courtesy a brilliant 97 not out off 55 balls by Stoinis.

For Hobart, right-arm pacer Nathan Ellis was the pick of the bowlers as he claimed figures of 3-31 in four overs.

In reply, wicketkeeper-batsman Ben McDermott’s outstanding batting performance was not enough as the Hurricanes managed to post 173-6 in their 20 overs.

McDermott finished the innings with the top score of 91 off 58 balls, which included eight fours and five sixes.

For the winning team, left-arm pacer Sam Rainbird was the pick of the bowlers as he claimed figures of 2-22.

Burns, Denly star as Brisbane beat Sydney

At the Gabba, Brisbane Heat registered an impressive five-wicket win over Sydney Thunder.

After electing to bat first, Callum Ferguson-led unit managed to post a competitive total of 174-8 in their allotted 20 overs.

Opener Alex Hales was the top performer for the side as he scored 46 off 26 balls which included three fours and three sixes.

For the home team, right-arm pacer Mark Steketee was the star performer as he claimed figures of 2-34 in four overs.

In reply, Heat managed to chase down the target in 19.1 overs at the expense of just five wickets, courtesy Joe Burns and Joe Denly’s half-centuries.

For the losing side, leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha was the pick of the bowlers as he claimed figures of 3-40.

