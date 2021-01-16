BBL 2020-21: Sydney Sixers triumph over Perth Scorchers

Sydney Sixers registered a comfortable seven-wicket win over Perth Scorchers in their Big Bash League 2020-21 fixture in Canberra on Saturday.

Batting first at the Manuka Oval, the Perth side managed 163-7 on the back of 67-run knock by opener Liam Livingstone from 38 balls, including three fours and six sixes.

Colin Munro chipped in with his 32-ball 34 with the help of four boundaries.

For Sixers, Carlos Brathwaite along with Jake Ball and Daniel Christian bagged two wickets each.

In reply, wicketkeeper-batsman Josh Philippe and James Vince struck half-centuries as the Sydney franchise completed the chase in 18.5 overs at the loss of three wickets.

Philippe made 84 off 52 balls with 10 boundaries and a six to his name while Vince struck five fours and a six on his way to 35-ball 52.

Jhye Richardson, Jason Behrendorff and Fawad Ahmed took a wicket each.

