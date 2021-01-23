Saturday, January 23, 2021  | 8 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Perth Scorchers, Brisbane Heat emerge triumphant in BBL 2020-21

Both Melbourne sides suffer defeats on Saturday

Perth Scorchers, Brisbane Heat emerge triumphant in BBL 2020-21

Perth Scorchers and Brisbane Heat registered victories in their respective Big Bash League 2020-21 fixtures on Saturday. The Scorchers qualified for the playoff stage after an 11-run win over Melbourne Stars. Being asked to bat first at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the Perth side managed 182-4, thanks to a half-century by opening batsman Jason Roy. The England international top-scored with 54 from 32 balls with seven boundaries and a six to his name. Colin Munro hit four fours and two maximums on his way to an unbeaten 30-ball 46. Wicketkeeper-batsman Josh Inglis and Liam Livingstone made 26 and 24 respectively. Zahir Khan, Adam Zampa, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Marcus Stoinis claimed a wicket each for the home team. In reply, the Stars put on a below-par performance with the bat as they were restricted to 171-6. Nick Larkin was the standout performer with his fifty. His 70-run knock came off 44 balls and included nine boundaries and a six. Hilton Cartwright made 23 not out from 13 deliveries whereas wicketkeeper-batsman Seb Gotch and Nic Maddinson scored 18 runs each. Andrew Tye was the pick of the Scorchers bowlers with his two-wicket haul. Clinical Heat down Renegades Earlier, Brisbane Heat triumphed over Melbourne Renegades by 26 runs at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne. Taking guard, Chris Lynn’s half-century anchored the side to 173-5. He top-scored with 52 from 30 deliveries after hitting five boundaries and three sixes. The explosive right-handed batsman also put on a 78-run opening partnership with Max Bryant (26 from 22). Marnus Labuschagne chipped in with his supportive 31-ball 49 with the help of three fours and two sixes. Zak Evans was the pick of the Melbourne bowlers with his three-wicket haul. In reply, the Brisbane bowlers put on a clinical performance to dismiss the Renegades for just 147. Wicketkeeper-batsman Sam Harper was the only player who provided some resistance for the Brisbane bowlers as he scored made 57 from 32 balls with four fours and as many maximums. Opening batsman Shaun Marsh scored 28 from 27 balls. Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter.
