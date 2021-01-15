Friday, January 15, 2021  | 30 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Melbourne Stars thrash Adelaide Strikers in BBL 2020-21

Glenn Maxwell's side register convincing 111-run win

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Melbourne Stars thrash Adelaide Strikers in BBL 2020-21

Photo Courtesy: cricketcomau/Twitter

Listen
Hosts Melbourne Stars thrashed Adelaide Strikers by 111 runs in their Big Bash League 2020-21 fixture on Friday. It is the fourth-highest victory in terms of runs in the 20-over competition's history. Electing to bat first at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Stars scored 179-2 on the back of a blistering half-century from Andre Fletcher. He hit eight boundaries and four sixes on his way to unbeaten 49-ball 89. Related: Perth Scorchers outclass Hobart Hurricanes in BBL 2020-21 Captain Glenn Maxwell hit 37 from 28 balls with three boundaries and a six while Hilton Cartwright's 30-run knock came from 17 balls with two boundaries and two sixes. For Strikers, Cameron Valente and Danny Briggs picked up a wicket each. In reply, Adam Zampa's five-fer haul helped the hosts dismiss the visitors for just 68 in 14.2 overs. Matt Renshaw top-scored with 20 from 23 balls with two fours to his name. Jonathan Wells and Jake Weatherald scored 18 and 10 respectively. Zampa returned with match-winning figures of 5-17 in 3.2 overs for the Melbourne side while Glenn Maxwell and Zahid Khan bagged two wickets each. Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter
FaceBook WhatsApp
Adelaide Strikers Australia Big Bash League Cricket Melbourne Stars

Hosts Melbourne Stars thrashed Adelaide Strikers by 111 runs in their Big Bash League 2020-21 fixture on Friday.

It is the fourth-highest victory in terms of runs in the 20-over competition’s history.

Electing to bat first at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Stars scored 179-2 on the back of a blistering half-century from Andre Fletcher. He hit eight boundaries and four sixes on his way to unbeaten 49-ball 89.

Related: Perth Scorchers outclass Hobart Hurricanes in BBL 2020-21

Captain Glenn Maxwell hit 37 from 28 balls with three boundaries and a six while Hilton Cartwright’s 30-run knock came from 17 balls with two boundaries and two sixes.

For Strikers, Cameron Valente and Danny Briggs picked up a wicket each.

In reply, Adam Zampa’s five-fer haul helped the hosts dismiss the visitors for just 68 in 14.2 overs.

Matt Renshaw top-scored with 20 from 23 balls with two fours to his name. Jonathan Wells and Jake Weatherald scored 18 and 10 respectively.

Zampa returned with match-winning figures of 5-17 in 3.2 overs for the Melbourne side while Glenn Maxwell and Zahid Khan bagged two wickets each.

Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Australia, Cricket, Big Bash League, Melbourne Stars, Adelaide Strikers, Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers, Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Strikers, BBL 2020-21, MSvAS,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan to announce 20-member group for South Africa Tests
Pakistan to announce 20-member group for South Africa Tests
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up about future of Mohammad Amir
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up about future of Mohammad Amir
PCB committee calls for Misbah, Waqar's removal from coaching roles
PCB committee calls for Misbah, Waqar’s removal from coaching roles
PSL 2021 Draft: Hasan joins United, Gladiators sign Gayle
PSL 2021 Draft: Hasan joins United, Gladiators sign Gayle
Four major players ignored in Pakistan Super League 2021 Draft
Four major players ignored in Pakistan Super League 2021 Draft
Wasim opens up on reports of Flower, Kirsten replacing Misbah-ul-Haq
Wasim opens up on reports of Flower, Kirsten replacing Misbah-ul-Haq
Waqar Younis opens up about meeting with PCB cricket committee
Waqar Younis opens up about meeting with PCB cricket committee
Misbah-ul-Haq highlights reason behind New Zealand thrashing
Misbah-ul-Haq highlights reason behind New Zealand thrashing
Karachi Kings release Mohammad Rizwan from PSL 2021 squad
Karachi Kings release Mohammad Rizwan from PSL 2021 squad
South Africa announce 21-member squad for Pakistan Tests
South Africa announce 21-member squad for Pakistan Tests
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.