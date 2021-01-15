Melbourne Stars thrash Adelaide Strikers in BBL 2020-21

Hosts Melbourne Stars thrashed Adelaide Strikers by 111 runs in their Big Bash League 2020-21 fixture on Friday.

It is the fourth-highest victory in terms of runs in the 20-over competition’s history.

Electing to bat first at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Stars scored 179-2 on the back of a blistering half-century from Andre Fletcher. He hit eight boundaries and four sixes on his way to unbeaten 49-ball 89.

Related: Perth Scorchers outclass Hobart Hurricanes in BBL 2020-21

Captain Glenn Maxwell hit 37 from 28 balls with three boundaries and a six while Hilton Cartwright’s 30-run knock came from 17 balls with two boundaries and two sixes.

For Strikers, Cameron Valente and Danny Briggs picked up a wicket each.

In reply, Adam Zampa’s five-fer haul helped the hosts dismiss the visitors for just 68 in 14.2 overs.

Matt Renshaw top-scored with 20 from 23 balls with two fours to his name. Jonathan Wells and Jake Weatherald scored 18 and 10 respectively.

Zampa returned with match-winning figures of 5-17 in 3.2 overs for the Melbourne side while Glenn Maxwell and Zahid Khan bagged two wickets each.

Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter