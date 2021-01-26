Brisbane Heat reach BBL 2020-21 playoffs

Brisbane Heat registered a six-wicket win over Perth Scorchers to reach the playoff stage of the Big Bash League 2020-21 on Tuesday.

The side joins defending champions Sydney Sixers, Sydney Thunder, Perth Scorchers and Adelaide Strikers in the knockout stage.

Asked to take guard at the Adelaide Oval, Brisbane scored 181-7 as Chris Lynn played a captain’s knock of 25-balls 51 whereas Marnus Labuschagne and Lewis Gregory chipped in with the respective scores of 46 and 36.

In reply, the Scorchers were restricted to 157-6 with Labuschagne returning with three wickets.

Mitchell Marsh went unbeaten at 54 from 26 deliveries whereas the opening pair of Jason Roy and Liam Livingstone contributed 41 and 32 respectively.

Sixers knockout Stars

Moreover, Melbourne Stars failed to secure their spot in the playoff stage as they lost to Sydney Sixers by five wickets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Being sent to bat first, Stars managed 177-6 as captain Glenn Maxwell led from the front with his 41-ball 66 whereas Hilton Cartwright managed 38 not out from 19 balls.

Ben Dwarshuis bagged three wickets for the Sixers.

In reply, Sydney completed the run chase in 19.5 overs thanks to an unbeaten 49-run knock by Daniel Christian whereas James Vince and captain Moises Henriques chipping in with 46 and 38 respectively.

Sam Rainbird, Billy Stanlake, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Nic Maddinson bagged a wicket each for the Stars.

Renegades end Hobart hopes

On the other hand, the Renegades ended Hobart Hurricanes’ hopes of reaching the playoff stage by securing an 11-run win in their encounter at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The hosts, being sent to bat first, managed 150-5 with Beau Webster going unbeaten at 54 from 35 balls. He put on a 63-run partnership with Mackenzie Harvey, who made 37-ball 40.

Riley Meredith took three wickets for the side.

In reply, the Hurricanes scored 139-9 as Dawid Malan made 34 from 36 balls whereas opener D’Arcy Short chipped in with his 29 from 32 deliveries.

Zak Evans returned with match-winning figures of 5-33.

Sydney Sixers host Perth Scorchers in the Qualifier on Saturday and will try to reach the final.

Brisbane Heat, on the other hand, play against Adelaide Strikers in the first Eliminator. The winner of the eliminator will take on Sydney Thunder in the Knockout game.

The winner of the knockout game will go on to play against the losing side of the Qualifier in the Challenger and the winner of that fixture plays th final against the winner of the Qualifier.

