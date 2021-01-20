Wednesday, January 20, 2021  | 5 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Football

Barcelona’s Messi suspended following altercation in Spanish Super Cup final

He was sent off during the game against Athletic Bilbao

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Jan 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: AFP

The Spanish Football Federation has handed a two-match suspension to Barcelona striker Lionel Messi for hitting Athletic Bilbao forward Asier Villalibre during the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday.

The Argentine forward was shown a red card at the end of Sunday’s 3-2 extra-time defeat to Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish Super Cup final after lashing out at Asier Villalibre.

Messi had twice been sent off playing for Argentina, including at the 2019 Copa America, but never in 16 years and 753 matches with Barcelona’s first team.

The six time Ballon d’Or winner’s ban was announced by the Spanish Football Federation with Barca later revealing their intention to appeal the sanction on their star player. 

Messi shook off a thigh problem to start in Seville and was required to play all 120 minutes as Barca attempted to take the game to penalties.

Instead, the 33-year-old lost his temper at the end of a combative contest, reacting to a late challenge from Villalibre by swiping his hands across the back of his opponent. 

Messi was red-carded 15 years ago for Barca but it was with the reserves in a third division match, according to Spanish statistician Alexis Martin-Tamayo.

Messi would miss games against third-tier Cornella away in the Copa del Rey on Thursday and Elche on Sunday in La Liga. 

