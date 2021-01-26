Tuesday, January 26, 2021  | 11 Jamadilakhir, 1442
HOME > Cricket

Bangladesh clean sweep West Indies in ODI series

Hosts register 120-run win in third fixture

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Bangladesh clean sweep West Indies in ODI series

Photo Courtesy: ICC/Twitter

Listen
Related: Bangladesh clinch ODI series against West Indies
Bangladesh Cricket West Indies

Bangladesh completed a clean sweep after registering a resounding 120-run win over West Indies in the third ODI in Chittagong.

Batting first, captain Tamim Iqbal along with Shakib Al Hasan, wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah scored half-centuries each to anchor the side to 297-6 in their 50 overs.

Alzarri Joseph and Raymon Reifer bagged two wickets for the visitors.

Related: Bangladesh clinch ODI series against West Indies

In reply, Jason Mohammed’s side were dismissed were dismissed for 177 in 44.2 overs thanks to a three-wicket haul by Mohammad Saifuddin. Mustafizur Rahman and Mehidy Hasan Miraz took two wickets each as well.

Rovman Powell top-scored with 47 off 49 deliveries while Nkrumah Bonner chipped in with his 66-ball 31. Reifer made 27 from 46 balls.

The sides will now head into a two-match Test series as the series opener will be played at the same venue on February 3.

Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter.

 
