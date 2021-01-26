Bangladesh clean sweep West Indies in ODI series

Bangladesh completed a clean sweep after registering a resounding 120-run win over West Indies in the third ODI in Chittagong.

Batting first, captain Tamim Iqbal along with Shakib Al Hasan, wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah scored half-centuries each to anchor the side to 297-6 in their 50 overs.

Alzarri Joseph and Raymon Reifer bagged two wickets for the visitors.

In reply, Jason Mohammed’s side were dismissed were dismissed for 177 in 44.2 overs thanks to a three-wicket haul by Mohammad Saifuddin. Mustafizur Rahman and Mehidy Hasan Miraz took two wickets each as well.

Rovman Powell top-scored with 47 off 49 deliveries while Nkrumah Bonner chipped in with his 66-ball 31. Reifer made 27 from 46 balls.

The sides will now head into a two-match Test series as the series opener will be played at the same venue on February 3.

