Northern, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa secure wins in Pakistan Cup 2021

Northern, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa registered important victories in their Pakistan Cup 2021 matches on Sunday.

At the National Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex, Hammad Azam-led side defeated Balochistan by six wickets.

Batting first, the losing side managed to post 249-6 with Ayaz Tasawwar and Akbar-ur-Rehman scoring fifties.

Tasawwar top-scored with 82 from 68 balls whereas Rehman struck 75 from 89 deliveries. Imran Farhat chipped in with his 48-run knock.

Waqas Ahmed and Athar Mahmood bagged two wickets each for the opposition.

In reply, Northern completed the run chase at the expense of four wickets, thanks to fifties by wicketkeeper-batsman Rohail Nazir and young Haider Ali.

Related: Sindh, Southern Punjab, Balochistan emerge triumphant in Pakistan Cup 2021

Nazir was the standout performer with his unbeaten 84-ball 69 whereas Haider made 53 from 54 balls. Umar Amin played a supportive 47-run knock.

Mohammad Junaid took two wickets for the losing team.

Sindh prevail over Southern Punjab

Sindh registered a comfortable five-wicket win over Southern Punjab in their high-scoring game at the State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex.

Captain Shan Masood and Sohaib Maqsood’s centuries anchored the side to 348-4.

Maqsood top-scored with 130 from just 79 balls which included 10 sixes whereas Masood struck 141-ball 125. Hussain Talat chipped in 46 not out.

Mohammad Hasnain was the pick of the bowler for the home team as he claimed two wickets.

In reply, Anwar Ali’s side successfully chased the target in 46.5 overs with the captain along with Saad Ali, Danish Aziz and Asad Shafiq scoring half-centuries.

Saad scored match-winning 78 not out from 54 balls whereas Anwar made an unbeaten 69 off 34 deliveries. Danish and Shafiq made 65 and 62 respectively.

Mohammad Abbas took two wickets for Shan Masood’s side.

KP triumph over Central Punjab

On the other hand, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa triumphed over Central Punjab by 69 runs at the United Bank Limited Sports Complex.

Batting first, Khalid Usman’s side finished with 328-9 on the back of half-centuries from Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed and Adil Amin.

Fakhar struck 92 from 95 balls wheras Iftikhar scored 71-ball 76. Adil chipped in with his 51 from 43 deliveries.

Zafar Gohar was the pick of Central Punjab bowlers with his three wickets.

In reply, Saad Nasim’s side was dismissed for 259 runs in 44.3 overs with Iftikhar taking four wickets whereas Qasim Akram and Raza Ali Dar scored half-centuries.

Qasim made 67 from 76 balls whereas Raza chipped in with his 74-ball 50. Rizwan Hussain scored 46 from 23 balls.

Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter.