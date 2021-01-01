Friday, January 1, 2021  | 16 Jamadilawal, 1442
Babar, Rizwan, Aliya, Fawad win big at PCB Awards 2020

Governing body honoured players' performances over the past year

SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago
Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Fawad Alam and all-rounder Aliya Riaz bagged top honours at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Awards 2020 on Friday.

The governing body announced the winners on its social media platforms.

Right-handed batsman Babar Azam won the Most Valuable Cricketer and White-ball Cricketer of the Year awards.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan was named the Test Cricketer of the Year.

All-rounder Aliya Riaz bagged the Women’s Cricketer of the Year.

Left-handed batsman Fawad Alam’s memorable 102-run knock against New Zealand in the second innings of the first Test won him the Individual Performance of the Year.

Pacer Naseem Shah won the Domestic Cricketer of the Year whereas Khyber Pakhtunkhwa batsman Kamran Ghulam was named the Domestic Cricketer of the Year.

The Pakistan team won the Spirit of Cricket award for visiting the Bangladesh dressing room after their 2-0 win in the T20I series.

The pair of Rohail Nazir and Fatima Sana were named the men’s and women’s emerging players of the year.

Asif Yaqoob won the PCB Umpire of the Year whereas the successful staging of the Pakistan Super League 2020 entirely in Pakistan took the Award for the Corporate Achievement of the Year.

According to a PCB statement, the nominees were finalised by an independent panel comprising highly respected and distinguished cricket personalities.

“The short-lists for 12 categories, including 10 individual categories, have been finalised by an independent panel comprising highly respected and distinguished cricket personalities,” the statement read.

“In short-listing the nominees, the independent jury did not limit itself to just player performances, but also took into account various other factors, such as the opponent, impact, value and contribution of the players in the matches and/or during the period under consideration.”

Aliya Riaz Babar Azam Cricket fawad alam Mohammad Rizwan Pakistan PCB PCB Awards 2020
 
