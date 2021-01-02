Babar Azam ruled out of second Test against New Zealand

Star batsman Babar Azam has been ruled out of the second Test against New Zealand after failing to completely recover from a thumb injury.

The 26-year-old fractured his right thumb during a net session before the three-match T20I series.

As per a press release by the Pakistan Cricket Board on Saturday morning, Babar had a ‘full-fledge training session’ with the team but felt slight pain after which the management decided to give him a rest ahead of the series against South Africa.

In Babar’s absence, wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan will lead the side in the second match which will start from Sunday in Christchurch.

In the series opener, the Green Caps suffered a 101-run defeat despite last day heroics from stand-in captain Mohammad Rizwan and left-handed batsman Fawad Alam.

Pakistan squad for second Test:

Mohammad Rizwan (captain, wicketkeeper), Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Sohail, Imran Butt, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan, Yasir Shah and Zafar Gohar