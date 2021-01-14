Babar Azam ‘excited’ to take part in South Africa fixtures

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said that he is excited to take part in the upcoming home series against South Africa.

The Lahore-born batsman was ruled out of the entire New Zealand tour after fracturing his thumb during a practice session.

“It is welcoming to see the Proteas touring Pakistan,” the 26-year-old batsman said while speaking with the media. “After 12 years, a high profile side is visiting the country and I, along with my teammates, are very excited to take part in the series.”

Related: Pakistan announce schedule for upcoming South Africa home matches

He added that the three-week tour of New Zealand was tough. “I was unfit and was sitting out. The team needed but I couldn’t do anything.”

Related: Pakistan to announce 20-member group for South Africa Tests

Babar, speaking on pacer Mohammad Amir’s selection for the upcoming South Africa fixture, said that he would speak with Chief Selector Mohammad Wasim in this regard. “His international performances have not been up to par at the moment. We rested him for a series but we will let everyone know eventually.”

He further stated that he will discuss the sides for the forthcoming matches in his meeting with the chief selector.

Follow Samaa Sports on Facebook and Twitter