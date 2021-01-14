Thursday, January 14, 2021  | 29 Jamadilawal, 1442
Babar Azam ‘excited’ to take part in South Africa fixtures

Welcoming to see the Proteas touring Pakistan, he says

SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago
Babar Azam ‘excited’ to take part in South Africa fixtures

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said that he is excited to take part in the upcoming home series against South Africa.

The Lahore-born batsman was ruled out of the entire New Zealand tour after fracturing his thumb during a practice session.

“It is welcoming to see the Proteas touring Pakistan,” the 26-year-old batsman said while speaking with the media. “After 12 years, a high profile side is visiting the country and I, along with my teammates, are very excited to take part in the series.”

He added that the three-week tour of New Zealand was tough. “I was unfit and was sitting out. The team needed but I couldn’t do anything.”

Babar, speaking on pacer Mohammad Amir’s selection for the upcoming South Africa fixture, said that he would speak with Chief Selector Mohammad Wasim in this regard. “His international performances have not been up to par at the moment. We rested him for a series but we will let everyone know eventually.”

He further stated that he will discuss the sides for the forthcoming matches in his meeting with the chief selector.

Pakistan, South Africa, Cricket, Babar Azam, Babar Azam interview, South Africa vs Pakistan, South Africa vs Pakistan 2021, Pakistan vs South Africa,Pakistan vs South Africa 2021, South Africa tour of Pakistan, South Africa tour of Pakistan 2021, Cricket news
 

