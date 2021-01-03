Azhar, Rizwan lead Pakistan to 297 in first innings

Fighting half-centuries from former captain Azhar Ali and current stand-in captain Mohammad Rizwan helped Pakistan in posting a respectable first innings total of 297 in the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch on Sunday.

The day started with the home team captain Kane Williamson winning the toss and opting to field first.

The decision proved to be a correct one as the visitors lost the first four wickets at the score of just 83.

However, a much-needed 88 runs partnership for the fifth wicket between Azhar and Rizwan stabilised the ship and helped the Green Caps in reaching to a respectable total of 297 before being bowled out of the final delivery of the day.

Azhar was the star performer for Pakistan as he scored a fighting 93 off 172 balls whereas Rizwan scored a quick-fire 61 off 71 balls.

The duo was well-supported by late-order resistance from Faheem Ashraf and debutant Zafar Gohar who scored 48 and 34 off 88 and 62 balls respectively.

For the Black Caps, pacer Kyle Jamieson was the star of the show as he claimed figures of 5-69 in 29 overs.